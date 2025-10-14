Amazon hiring 2,500 workers in Nevada as holiday season approaches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amazon is looking to add thousands of Nevadans to their workforce as the holiday season approaches.

On Tuesday, the company announced they're looking to fill 2,500 roles across the state as part of a larger hiring effort happening nationally. The positions range from full-time, part-time and seasonal employment.

According to Amazon, their seasonal roles pay more than $19 per hour on average, and full and part-time employees can get more than $23 per hour on average. These also include benefits.

Find a job offering with Amazon at the link here.

“These jobs offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, and the opportunity to grow,” said Tareq Wafaie, manager of economic development policy at Amazon. “We are focused on expanding access to good jobs and helping more Nevadans build the future they want.”

Some other benefits you may be interested in is Amazon's Career Choice program, which lets Amazon employees have access to pre-paid college tuition and industry certifications. The company said they've partnered with UNLV and local community colleges to benefit Nevadans.

Looking for more career opportunities or resources, find your local EmployNV Career Hub here.