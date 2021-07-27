RV rental market booming as vacationers continue to social distance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's an RV renaissance these days. Things may be getting back to normal, but plenty of summer vacationers are still practicing social distancing. As 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean reports, many are taking a tip from grandma and grandpa and hitting the open road.

VEGAS NUMBERS GROWING

The RV rental market is hot.

"Las Vegas numbers on the domestic side are still growing... I think a lot of people realize that experiencing the outdoors with your family or friends is just part of the American tradition," says Anthony Kayaleh, Vice President of USA Operations at Tourism Holdings Limited.

FIRST TIME RENTERS

A national report by RVShare reveals almost 80% of customers were new RV renters in 2020. Consumer travel research company, STR, predicts RV rentals will still be popular through this year.

Kayaleh says Las Vegas has seen a huge increase in first time renters spending vacation in the great outdoors.

EXPLORING THE SOUTHWEST

"Starting at a hub like Las Vegas, you can do a short haul drive and go to the Grand Canyon, Death Valley (maybe not in the summer), Zion or you can hit any of the borders; California, Utah, Arizona and really explore the entirety of the Southwest," says Kayaleh.

Traveling in an RV is definitely not what you'd consider roughing it.

SELF-CONTAINED

"It's completely self-contained. If you're somewhere with no hook ups, it's not a problem. You have a generator on board which runs all your electricity. Which also runs your roof A/C and it has a bathroom complete with a shower, toilet and sink," says Judy Gonzales, General Manager at El Monte RV at Boulder Highway and US 95.

She showed us some of their most popular models.

PRICES START AT $100

"This comes out here to put all your pantry stuff... This particular one has a bed above the driver, where you push a button and it pops down... There's probably about three TVs in here. Because everyone needs a TV when they're camping," says Gonzales.

Depending on size and availability, prices range from $100 to $300 a day. But that's cheaper than a $400 to $500 luxury hotel room.

STANDARD DRIVER'S LICENSE

So here's what you need to know if you're looking to rent an RV: All you need is a standard driver's license. And be sure to ask your insurance company if they'll provide coverage.

"If their insurance provider is not able to cover that, we have all the options that they need," says Kayaleh.

INFORMATION ON PARKING

Also, your RV rental company typically provides information on campsites and great spots for overnight parking. And be sure they go over every working part of the RV, inside and out.

"We have an instructional video online. We also have a little barcode here; they can download it onto their phone along with an instructional manual. We also have an on the road support helpline available," says Gonzales.