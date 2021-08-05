With the delta variant threatening winter travel, here's how you can protect your investment

Just weeks ago, Americans were preparing to travel, booking airline tickets, casino trips and winter cruises.

Now, a resurgence of COVID-19 due to the delta variant is threatening the return to travel normalcy.

So what should prospective travelers do now? Each day the headlines are worrisome when it comes to fall and winter travel:

Mask requirements are returning in some cities.

The U.S. has extended Canadian border restrictions.

The government is urging travelers to avoid travel to Spain, Portugal and many other countries.

Even within the U.S., doctors suggest parents avoid taking unvaccinated children to crowded places or COVID-19 hot zones.

With so many unknowns right now, there's a good chance that travelers may have to change plans.

Condé Nast Traveler suggests purchasing "cancel for any reason" insurance. Without that insurance, travelers may not get a refund from hotels or resorts if the delta variant forces a change in plans.

Basic travel insurance won't let travelers simply back out due to COVID-19 worries.

Fortunately, airlines still let most travelers change flights to a later date without penalty because they don't want people flying sick.

Experts say travelers should feel comfortable booking winter trips, with the anticipation that the delta variant will die down in a couple of months. But make sure you can get most of your deposit back if you have to cancel, so you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

