Best Christmas flight deals available now

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you thinking about Christmas this summer? Probably not. But when you're flying out of town, it's important to book early. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean gets some great money-saving tips from a travel expert.

"We went to Amsterdam, London, Nice, Paris," says Aly Herrera.

She and her dad are well-seasoned travelers.

"We've been to the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico," says Aly.

FINANCIAL SENSE

The pair also travel regularly to Mexico. Her dad, Rey, says he has some rules when it comes to finding a flight.

"It just makes more financial sense to choose a certain airline that gives you free luggage," says Rey.

AVOID ADD-ONS

Rey also avoids extra add-ons.

"I rarely pay for the insurance. I have in the past. But it's not usual," says Rey.

He also books as early as possible. In fact, Rey is already looking at flights to Mexico for Christmas.

BOOK CHRISTMAS NOW

"Always buy in advance. It's just the ideal thing to do," says Rey.

Travel expert, Scott Keyes of Scott's Cheap Flights, says Rey has the right idea. Book your Christmas flight now and summer vacation flight in the winter.

"Because opposite season is when cheap flights are most likely to pop up during those peak travel periods. Think of it like you're buying clothes. Winter coats are going to be at their most expensive if you're buying them in December," says Scott.

GET ALERTS

Here's a few other tips when shopping:

-Scott says sign up to receive alerts on the best deals to your destination airport.

-And when the airline offers you travel insurance, consider the coverage you may already have. First, you're covered by the airline.

CREDIT CARD COVERAGE

"It's a federal law that if the airline cancels or significantly changes your flight, you're entitled to a full cash refund," says Scott.

Second, you're typically covered by the credit card you used to pay for the flight. That can include coverage for lost or damaged bags and even hotel stay when waiting for a new flight.

SOONER THE BETTER

But the bottom line is; for the best deal, the sooner you book the better.

"Right around now is when those Christmas and New Year cheap flights are just starting to pop up and when you want to be monitoring them," says Scott.

Rey says it's true. Some of the best deals for Christmas are available now. But Rey says, it seems like airline prices are climbing every day.

PRICES DOUBLING

"Significantly! I was buying round-trip tickets to Guadalajara and Cabo for $160 round-trip.

Now they're pretty much double up. I'm seeing stuff at $270. Even when I'm buying them in advance," says Rey.