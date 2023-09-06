Mom of elementary school shooter tests positive for drugs

Federal prosecutors filed to revoke bond of the mother of the 6-year-old who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January in Virginia.

The motion to revoke was filed on Sept. 1 after Deja Taylor tested positive for marijuana on July 19, and for marijuana and cocaine on Aug. 25, according to court documents.

On June 12, Taylor pleaded guilty to two federal felony charges including unlawfully using a controlled substance and for being in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, according to court documents.

She was released on the conditions that she not violate federal, state, or local law, and that she refrain from the unlawful use and possession of a narcotic or controlled substances. The documents state that she was ordered to submit to substance abuse treatment as directed, and that she submit to substance abuse testing as directed.

Because Taylor tested positive for drug use, she was in violation of her conditional release, according to court documents.

Taylor's son, who has not been named publicly, is accused of shooting his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6.

Zwerner is no longer with the Newport News school system and has filed a $40 million lawsuit.





This story was originally published by Sammi Bilitz at Scripps News Norfolk.

