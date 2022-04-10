Watch
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting, car chase in Las Vegas

Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 13:50:51-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Las Vegas.

The name of the man arrested wasn’t immediately released Sunday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect approached a parked vehicle shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday and fired several rounds, hitting a man inside the car. They say the victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police say they located the suspect after a woman called to say a man had pointed a gun at her in the downtown area.  

After a vehicle pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody on I-15.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

