Martha Stewart is now oldest-ever Sports Illustrated swimsuit model

Maybe you know Martha Stewart from her decades-long career as the patron saint of home and hospitality, imparting wisdom on everything from centerpiece design to the best banana bread to how to make your kitchen faucet shine. Or perhaps you know her from her adorably unlikely friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg, with whom she’s collaborated on products, costarred in commercials and even launched a reality TV show. But did you know Stewart began her career as a model?

It’s true — she signed with the prestigious Ford Models agency at age 15 and started booking TV spots immediately, per Vogue. Now, nearly 67 years later, she’s still modeling — this time on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s famous swimsuit edition.

“Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark,” tweeted the publication, “This time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!”

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark — this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

At 81, Stewart is now the oldest person to appear in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, stealing the title from former holder Maye Musk, who covered the magazine in 2022 at age 74.

“Usually I’m motivated by pay,” Stewart told Sports Illustrated. “But this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good.

“I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic,” she continued.

The other SI Swimsuit cover stars are actress Megan Fox, musician Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader. Like Stewart, each woman will be honored with her own 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover.

Stewart’s inclusion in the magazine could be an indication of evolving beauty standards, writes Kerry Justich in her article for Yahoo Life.

MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, told Yahoo Life that’s a goal for the magazine.

“While the industry wavers on its arbitrary notion of beauty, our issue has stayed the course, showcasing the women of today, the women shaping the future,” Day told Yahoo Life. “Martha Stewart is a legend. The definition of a great female entrepreneur who built a dynasty against insurmountable odds.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.