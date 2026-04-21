Every high school senior deserves to walk across the stage with pride. But for some local students, access to caps and gowns can stand in the way of that special moment.

Channel 13, Best Price Flooring, and Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada are coming together to change that through "Tassels for Tomorrow", and we need your support.

Visit www.CISNevada.org and give what you can.

Your donation helps ensure local students have what they need to celebrate their success and step confidently into their future. Join us in supporting Tassels for Tomorrow campaign, sponsored by Best Price Flooring.

