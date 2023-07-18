Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple, who lives in Dubai, confirmed to Page Six on Monday that their bundle of joy had arrived. They named him Luai, an Arabic name meaning “shield” or “protector.”

The couple’s statement to the press didn’t state the exact date and time Luai was born but shared that he’s “beautiful and healthy” and that “the family is over the moon in love.”

Lohan has been residing in Dubai for the last seven years and met her now-husband Shammas there. The actor and the financier tied the knot in April 2022 and announced they were expecting in March 2023, just before their first wedding anniversary.

Lohan made her film debut in 1998’s “The Parent Trap” and has since starred in other favorites including “Freaky Friday,” “Mean Girls” and “Herbie: Fully Loaded.” Most recently she returned to the screen in Netflix’s 2022 “Falling for Christmas,” the first of three titles she’s signed on to star in with the streaming service. Next up is romantic comedy “Irish Wish,” and that’s not all.

In an interview last month with Allure, Lohan mentioned she’d sought parenting advice from former “Freaky Friday” costar Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair have been in contact as they contemplate a sequel to the 2003 film.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'” Lohan told the magazine.

In addition to upcoming acting roles — and her newest, biggest role as Mom to baby Luai — Lohan can add nursery designer to her resume. In partnership with nursery furnishing company Nestig, Lohan designed a collection of sea-inspired furniture and decor.

So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful. I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life! You… pic.twitter.com/2Dv5uN4MKU — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 12, 2023

Congratulations to the busy new mom and her growing family!

