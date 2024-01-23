Lily Gladstone is first Native American nominated for Best Actress Oscar

Lily Gladstone is having quite the year in Hollywood, and it’s only January.

She received an Oscar nomination for best actress on Jan. 23, making her the first Native American woman to be nominated for the award. She earned the nomination for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which received a total of 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture. Check out the full list of 2024 Oscar nominees.

Gladsone’s Oscar nomination comes less than a month after she won the 2024 Golden Globe for best actress in a feature film.

That victory cemented her place in history as the first Indigenous person to win the best actress Golden Globe.

“This is an historic one,” she said in her Golden Globes acceptance speech. “It doesn’t just belong to me. I’m holding it right now … I’m holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film and my mother [in the film], Tantoo Cardinal.”

Before her Golden Globe victory, Gladstone already received nominations for the Critics’ Choice Award and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Gladstone’s best actress Oscar nomination is the latest notable Oscar nomination for Indigenous people. In 2019, Yalitza Aparicio became the first Indigenous Mexican actress to receive a best actress Oscar nomination. In 2004, 13-year-old Keisha Castle-Hughes, an Indigenous Kiwi, was nominated for the best actress Academy Award. The first Indigenous woman to earn a best actress Oscar nomination was Merle Oberon in 1993, who was part Indigenous MÄori and South Asian. However, Oberon, a native of Great Britain, concealed her ancestry during her Hollywood career.

At last year’s Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh became the first “openly” Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

To see if Gladstone claims another historic victory, you can watch the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 on ABC.

