Virginia kindergartener hugs classmates after each school day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A kindergartener in Virginia is showing his love for his classmates by hugging them after each school day.

WVIR reports that the boy, Shanon Wells, is known as the hugger in chief at Johnson Elementary in Charlottesville.

Principal Summerlyn Thompson says the hugs have become commonplace.

"They just do it every single day at, at the bus drop time. Um, and it was just, it was so adorable and so sweet and so innocent and so kind and just so, I think, telling of their hearts,” said Thompson.

Thompson says these little moments are what make her students so special.

"We are such huggers here at Johnson that this is like that one time of day that they just get in there and they get their hugs, and they say goodbye for the day," she said.

The principal says we could all learn something from these kids.

"I just think it just encapsulates like the wonder and beauty of our kids and their spirit and the love that they have for each other and we should all be more like they are," said Thompson.