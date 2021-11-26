Cincinnati-area 10-year-old who battled cancer, COVID-19 pushes forward with thankful heart

HAMILTON — At just 10 years old, Naomi Short has gone up against a lot: A rare form of brain cancer, COVID-19 and now rehab. Still, she continues to push forward with joy.

Doctors diagnosed Naomi with stage four pineoblastoma in 2019 when they found a series of tumors in her brain and spinal cord. She faced cancer head-on, looking at everything with a thankful heart.

"Guess what my nurse said? That I do better [in radiation] than most adults," she said in 2019.

The Hamilton resident's personality has shone through every step of the way. Multiple surgeries later, Naomi's brain is cancer-free. Doctors continue to watch her spine, and her mother Melissa says doctors have not seen any growth in past tests.

Naomi will stay at Cincinnati Children's for a month with the hope of rehabbing to walk again.

"One thing I'm so happy about is that I'm still here on this earth and I can be with my family — I'm having so much fun this year," Naomi said. "I'm getting ready to go back to the hospital for rehab."

Naomi's next MRI is scheduled for Dec. 1. Until then, her family said their focus is on celebrating the holiday season.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone," Naomi said.

This story was originally published by Jake Ryle on Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.