How sunshine makes us ... stupid?

Study says better weather makes us work less hard

8:37 AM, Jun 14, 2018

The study of biometeorology is the study of how the weather affects living things — including people. Study after study has shown that sunny skies makes people pay attention less, work less hard and less likely to think critically. It's not all bad news, though. The sunshine is a great mental boost. Find Storm Shield elsewhere on the internet: http://www.stormshieldalerts.com http://www.facebook.com/stormshieldapp http://twitter.com/StormShieldApp Download the Storm Shield App: iPhone: http://bit.ly/stormshieldapp-ios30 Android: http://bit.ly/stormshieldapp-android Phone Call Alerts: http://bit.ly/stormshield-phonecall

A cyclist takes time out to perform yoga stretches on April 23, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. 

Sunny skies cause people to pay less attention to what they are doing; they daydream and feel more relaxed by it.

Biometeorology studies show people focus less when the sun is shining. Watch the video above to learn more. (If you can't see it, visit the Storm Shield YouTube page.)

While we may not work as hard when it's sunny, there are plenty of benefits. Natural sunlight hits the skin and provides people with Vitamin D, which protects against inflammation and lowers blood pressure. Vitamin D also improves brain function, which may help us refocus when we're daydreaming.

Studies show sunlight may bring a reduced risk of breast and prostate cancers, also because of Vitamin D.

One report says to target at least 10 minutes of non-sunscreened exposure to the sun every day. (Any more than that might lead to sunburn.)

