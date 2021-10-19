Watch
Fisher-Price reinvents iconic toy phone, which now makes actual calls

Fisher-Price
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 19, 2021
Fisher-Price has reinvented an iconic childhood toy.

Mattel, which owns Fisher-Price, announced that the company is bringing back its Chatter Telephone, and it actually makes telephone calls.

The fully functional phone is available for purchase at Best Buy.

"Introducing the special edition Fisher-Price® Chatter Telephone — a phone smart enough not to come with any apps. Its intuitive bulky face design comes with a 'super-advanced' rotary dial," the company said.

According to the company, the Chatter Telephone will need to be paired with a smartphone through a Bluetooth connection to make and receive calls.

"Your childhood is calling, now you can actually answer," the company said.

