Lawsuit claims Delta, United upcharge for window seats without a window

A group of passengers filed lawsuits this week against Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, claiming they were charged extra for a window seat that did not include a window.

The class action lawsuits, filed in New York City and San Francisco, respectively, state that the airline companies charge anywhere from $50 to $100 in extra fees for window seats.

However, the passengers said there were times where the window seats were actually against or near a wall instead.

Other airlines have disclosures that let passengers know when a window seat will not include an actual window due to things like electrical components in the jet structure.

The lawsuit is asking for refunds for passengers who paid extra for the window seats as well as punitive damages. It is estimated that millions of passengers have been impacted.

Both airlines have not publicly commented on the lawsuits.