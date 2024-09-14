Stanley-branded kids garden sets from Red Toolbox recalled after lead poisoning warning.

The brand Red Toolbox has issued a recall of around 459,000 Stanley-branded Jr. kids garden sets after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that paint used to make the tools exceeds federal lead limits. An additional 60,480 sets were recalled in Canada.

The gardening tools for children have been sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale stores, and federal health officials say they pose a serious health hazard.

The kits come with a wheelbarrow and at least seven gardening tools.

RELATED STORY | Boar's Head plant at center of deadly listeria outbreak is shutting down

This recall is for parts of the kit that include a long hoe and rake — and a wheelbarrow with other items in the kit.

The kit also contains an apron, gloves and hand tools.

The wheelbarrow has a white label with “Red Toolbox” and the manufacturing date in December of last year.

The recalled hoe and rake have a yellow painted long wooden handle with “Stanley Jr.” painted in black. The hoe and rake are black painted metal.

RELATED STORY | Recall for apple juice sold by Walmart, Aldi over arsenic levels expanded

The long hoe and the rake included in the set were originally the focus of the recall.

Customers are asked to stop using the items immediately and return them to the point of sale for a refund. More information on the recall can be found on the CPSC website.