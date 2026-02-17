Peanut butter recalled after plastic pieces found in production

Thousands of cases of single-serve peanut butter products have been recalled after foreign objects were discovered in the product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall, initiated by Ventury Foods, involves creamy peanut butter packets and peanut butter-and-jelly combination packs sold under multiple brand names and distributed by companies including US Foods, Dyma Brands and Sysco.

The affected products include 0.5-ounce, 0.75-ounce and 1.12-ounce peanut butter packets, as well as peanut butter paired with grape jelly or strawberry jam.

According to the FDA, the recall was prompted after the company found pieces of blue plastic in a production filter.

The products were distributed to food service customers in dozens of states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Texas and Washington, among others.

The FDA did not say whether any injuries have been reported.