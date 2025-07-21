Millions of popular above-ground pools recalled due to drowning risk after multiple child deaths

Several popular brands of above-ground pools are being recalled due to a drowning hazard that could put children at risk.

The recall includes 48-inch and taller above-ground pools sold under the brand names Bestway, Intex and Polygroup. The pools were sold in stores such as Walmart, Target, Sears, Kmart, Lowe's and online retailer Amazon.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the affected pools — totaling about five million — have a compression strap around the support beams that children can use to climb into the pool, creating a drowning risk.

Consumers who own one of the recalled pools should contact the consumer service department for their pool's specific brand to verify if their model is included in the recall.

The CPSC said nine children between the ages of 22 months and three years old have already died as a result. Those deaths occurred between 2007 and 2022 in California, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin and Missouri.

