What stores are open or closed for Christmas 2025?

From department stores to grocery stores, most retailers across the U.S. close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day — while others opt to cut back hours. But there's also a handful of businesses that will be open during the holiday.

Before you run out the door this Christmas — whether it's to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house — it's wise to double-check operating hours, which can differ depending on their location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules online for stores in your neighborhood.

Here are some of the grocery, convenience and retail stores that are CLOSED on Christmas Day:



ALDI

Costco

Harris Teeter

Home Depot

IKEA

Jewel-Osco

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Meijer

Publix

Rite Aid

Sam's Club

Sprouts Farmer's Market

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Here are some of the grocery, convenience and retail stores that are OPEN on Christmas Day (or have select locations that are):

