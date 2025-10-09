Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

WWII airman's remains laid to rest 81 years after death

2nd Lt. Blaine Wilcox was shot down over Poland and buried in unmarked grave before remains were identified by a forensics team at Offutt AFB.
IMG_3394.jpeg
Katrina Markel/KMTV
2nd Lt. Blaine Wilcox, a WWII airman on a B-17 crew, is laid to rest in Glenwood, Iowa after he was missing in action for 80 years. (Oct. 7, 2025)
IMG_3394.jpeg
Posted

Eighty-one years to the day after 2nd Lt. Blaine Wilcox was killed in action over Europe, his remains were finally laid to rest next to his parents in Glenwood, Iowa.

Wilcox was a bombardier on a B-17 during World War II when he was shot down over present-day Poland and buried in an unmarked grave.

His niece, Lois Aistrope, is his closest surviving relative and one of only a few family members who knew him. She remembers her uncles playing catch — and she was the ball.

"One time, one of them missed and I went out the window," Aistrope said.

WWII airman buried 81 years after death in emotional Iowa ceremony

Since learning that her uncle's remains were identified by the forensics lab at Offutt Air Force Base, Aistrope said she's been thinking of her grandmother, who lost two sons in the war, and her mother, their older sister.

"If my mom could be here and see what's happening, she would just, be unreal. Things don't happen like that very often," she said.

The family initially thought calls from the military about Wilcox's remains were a hoax, according to Doug Aistrope.

"Mom would mention that she's had these phone calls and we'd say 'Well, I don't know if they're true or not,'" he said.

Even for experienced funeral home owners, Georganne and Roger Williams, caring for the long-missing remains was something new.

"They chose today because that was the day he passed away," Georganne Williams said.

"We immediately realized that, if we could work that date out, it was only fitting," said Doug Aistrope.

Family members, spread out over several states, reunited to bury a relative most never knew.

"It's wonderful. Just too bad he's not here," Lois Aistrope said.

As an Army Air Corps officer, the service was conducted by the Army with participation from the American Legion and Patriot Guard Riders.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Katrina Markel with the Scripps News Group station in Omaha.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.