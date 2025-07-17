New emojis are coming to your phone. This is the one that has people excited

It’s World Emoji Day — and a new batch of expressive characters will soon be coming to phones.

The latest emojis are expected to be approved in September, with rollout to devices in the months that follow.

Keith Broni, editor-in-chief of Emojipedia, made a major announcement on Scripps News about the most anticipated addition.

“We have polled our massive global base. And we found that the number one most anticipated emoji from that list is the distorted face emoji,” he said.

Emojipedia Distorted Face Emoji

Broni explained the new emoji is designed to represent moments of awkwardness or discomfort, when someone is mentally wrestling with a situation.

Watch Broni's full interview with Scripps News, where he discusses the history of emojis and World Emoji Day.