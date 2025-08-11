McDonald's to launch throwback McDonaldland meal with classic characters

McDonald's is launching a nostalgic new meal this week that hearkens back to its McDonaldland roots.

The meal includes a choice of classic entrees including the Quarter Pounder or Chicken McNuggets, fries and a blue and pink milkshake in a "surprise flavor" that's themed after the colors of the original Mt. Mcdonaldland volcano.

Meals will also include collectible tins with stickers and postcards themed after McDonaldland characters like Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese.

McDonald's says it is also launching clothing and accessory collaborations with PacSun and Away that will feature the characters.

McDonaldland and its cast of characters first launched in 1971 and featured in everything from movies and board games to the chain's in-restaurant playgrounds.

The meal and merchandise will be available starting Tuesday, August 12.

McDonald's is working to recover from one of the worst-performing periods for the chain since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first quarter of 2025 was the worst for the chain since 2020. Company officials said patronage from lower- and middle-income demographics slumped by double-digit percentages as consumers cut back on spending amid concerns over inflation and the future of the economy.

The chain has made other menu changes to keep up with customer preferences, including by extending a $5 meal deal through 2025 and by returning the snack wrap to its lineup.