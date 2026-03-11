Try these refreshing melon-cucumber popsicles for a healthy spring break treat

Nothing hits the spot after a long day in the sun quite like something cold and refreshing.

Whether you’ve been at the beach, by the pool or out enjoying summer activities, these hydrating popsicles are the perfect sweet treat to cool you down.

Click on the video as Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows you what you’ll need and how to make them.

Melon-cucumber popsicles

Makes 6-10 popsicles

Ingredients

Layer 1 - “Watermelon” Melon Chia



2 cups blended melon (watermelon, cantaloupe, or honeydew)

1-2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp lemon juice, about 1 large lemon

Optional: sweetener to taste



Layer 2 - Cucumber and Lime



1 cup chopped cucumber

½ cup plain yogurt

1 tsp vanilla

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp lemon juice

Optional: sweetener to taste

Instructions

