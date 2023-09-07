Lawyers accuse court clerk for Murdaugh case of tampering with jury

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh charge that Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill tampered with the jury to "secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial," the attorneys claim. However, Hill’s co-author of the book "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders" Neil Gordon says there was no book deal and the attorneys could not be more wrong.

He tells Scripps News, "Well, I can tell you because I didn't meet Becky until three weeks after the trial, when we met and decided to move forward on sort of writing her memoir. I've just found her to be an incredibly genuine, honest person with a lot of integrity. A lot of character. The odd part that I thought about the press conferences. They kept using the word pressure. I've never even heard Becky raise her voice, let alone push somebody to do anything. It's just not in her DNA. And I did speak with her last night. She's retained both a defense attorney to fight state charges which involve SLED (the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) and then an attorney related to potential federal charges ... and all of the affidavits point by point, she looks forward to responding to all of them. And then when the filing is done and presented to the attorney general, it will be on the record and then she would like her opportunity to speak out."

