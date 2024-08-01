Las Vegas hosted nearly 3.5 million visitors in June as convention attendance drops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas hosted nearly 3.5 million visitors in June, an increase of 1.8% from June 2023, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority obtained by KTNV.

This comes as the average daily rate in Las Vegas for visitors is $175.64 each in June, a 6.4% increase from the same month last year.

This comes as convention attendance saw a 7.9% drop in June when compared to June 2023.

"Estimated convention attendance neared 420k but with a YoY decrease of ‐7.9% tied to some show rotation cycles, including the absence of the SHRM conference (20k attendees) that was held in Las Vegas last year but elsewhere this June, and the scheduling difference of the Las Vegas Licensing Expo (25k attendees) that fell in May this year vs. June in 2023," LVCVA stated.

LVCVA June 2024 Las Vegas tourism numbers



Other key metrics in the report show a 1.2% rise in the number of available hotel rooms in the city, with 153,719.

Hotel occupancy dropped a tick — down 0.3% to place Sin City's room occupancy at 85.2%.

The total number of "room nights occupied" hit 3,928,300, a 0.8% uptick.

Total gaming revenue for Clark County in June was $1,119,237,000, a 4.6% increase from the same month last year.

We've embedded the full report below.



LVCVA EXECUTIVE SUMMARY June 2024 by Adam Forgie on Scribd