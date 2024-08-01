Nevada's 'gaming win' up 3.3% in June when compared to last year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada gaming licensees reported a "gaming win" of $1,286,686,312 for June, up 3.26% from June 2023, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

For the fiscal year (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024), the gaming win for all of Nevada's nonrestricted gaming licensees jumped to 4.36%.

Nevada Gaming Control Board June 2024 Gaming Wins



Some places in Nevada saw drops in their gaming wins, like South Lake Tahoe which saw its gaming wins fall by 12.59%. Washoe County saw its overall gaming win fall by 7.6%.

Clark County reported a 4.59% increase in its gaming win, for a total of $1,119,237,057.

Nevada raked in nearly $67 million in percentage fees in July, which is based on taxable revenues from June. That's a 20.2% decrease compared to the same period last year when nearly $84 million was taken in from percentage fees based on taxable revenue.



June 2024 Gaming Wins by Adam Forgie on Scribd