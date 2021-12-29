Watch
New Year's Eve activities for kids in Las Vegas

The fireworks of America's Party 2018 explode over the Las Vegas Strip to welcome the new year in this view from the rooftop of the Convention Center Marriott in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. More than 80,000 pyrotechnic effects are were lauched from the rooftops of MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere. CREDIT: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau
Posted at 11:31 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 02:37:37-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas and New Year's go hand in hand, but most events are for the 21 and up crowd. Here are some fun activities for the little ones to take part in and have fun before the parents celebrate at night.

For all those who may not make it to see the ball drop, celebrate the "Noon Year" with fun and games at the Centennial Hills, Rainbow or Whitney libraries. Events start at 11 a.m. with the count down leading to Noon. Ages 11 and under.

The East Las Vegas Library welcomes school-aged children in grades K-5 to participate in Friday Afternoon Movie time at 3:30 p.m. The feature film on Dec. 31 will be Star Wars: A New Hope.

The Sunrise Library hosts Mystery Video Game Day on Dec. 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join the other kids for a surprise game and have some fun.

Enjoy the activities and here's to a Happy New Year!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

