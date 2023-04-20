K-pop star Moon Bin of group Astro dead at 25

K-pop star Moon Bin, a member of the popular group Astro, was found dead at his home in southern Seoul, South Korea.

He was 25.

Police said his body was found by his manager at around 8:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

His music label, Fantagio, said, “All Astro members, Fantagio colleagues, executives and employees who’ve been together for a long time are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock.”

The record company said in a statement on Instagram, "We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues attending."

The South Korean news agency Yonhap didn't give many more details on the circumstances surrounding Moon Bin's death. An autopsy would be performed to try and determine the cause.

The group's promoter announced on Twitterthat the Moonbin & Sanha tour with a show on May 13 in Jakarta would be canceled, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

As the New York Times reported, there has been a recent series of Korean celebrities dying at a young age.

Two K-pop stars died in 2019. Those deaths included Sulli, who was determined to have died by suicide, and Goo Hara, who was found dead in her Seoul home six weeks later. Police labeled that death as a possible suicide.

