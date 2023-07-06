Watch Now
Simplemost

Actions

Jay-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, marries partner Roxanne Wiltshire

Jay-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, marries partner Roxanne Wiltshire
Copyright Associated Press
<a href="">Associated Press</a>
Jay-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, marries partner Roxanne Wiltshire
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 10:11:06-04

Gloria Carter, best known to the public as the mother of hip-hop legend Jay-Z, married her partner Roxanne Wiltshire during a downtown bash in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on July 1.

As befits the mother of rap royalty, the event was an A-list affair, boasting big-name guests like news anchor Robin Roberts, movie mogul Tyler Perry and, of course, Beyoncé.

Beyoncé brought along her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her daughter Blue Ivy, the eldest of the couple’s three kids, as shown in pics of Beyoncé and her crew that surfaced on Twitter.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

MORE: Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) has been vocal about supporting his mom since she came out to him in 2017. In a 2018 interview with David Letterman, Jay revealed that he’d known his mom was gay, but until that moment, she’d never told him directly.

“I mean, I really cried,” said Jay in the interview. “I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

He also said that Carter kept her sexual orientation secret to protect her kids. The experience led him to write a song for his mom, titled “Smile.” And then he invited Carter to join him on the track. This song, which was released as part of the album “4:44,” marked Carter’s coming out.

The end of the song features Carter reading her own poetry about living in the closet — and coming out later in life. Here’s the official version:

MORE: ‘Party of Five’ stars Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf reunite on Hallmark

“The world is changing and it’s time to be free/But you live with the fear of just being me,” her lyrics go. “But life is short and it’s time to be free/Love who you love because life isn’t guaranteed/Smile.”

Later in 2018, LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD honored Carter for her performance with a special recognition at their Media Awards.

“One day, I met someone who made my heart sing, made me no longer want to sneak a peek at them but actually look at them with loving eyes,” Carter said from the stage, People reports. “Love gave me the courage to take the power that I allowed other people to have over my life for fear of them revealing my secret that wasn’t really a secret.”

Once again, love wins. Congratulations to the happy couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Simplemost