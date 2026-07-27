Issue with 150-ton cableway system at Hoover Dam causes temporary closure, Bureau of Reclamation says

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — The Hoover Dam remains closed to the public Tuesday as crews work to address an issue with the facility's cableway system, according to a press release from the Bureau of Reclamation.

The federal agency said the 150-ton cableway system moved unexpectedly during routine maintenance "and placed additional stress on system components."

The area has been secured as a precaution, and a contractor is scheduled to be on site Wednesday to assess the situation.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, there is no estimate for when visitor access will resume until the contractor evaluates the equipment.

"We appreciate the public's patience and understanding while our teams work through this situation," Reclamation Lower Colorado Basin acting regional director Genevieve Johnson said. "Safety remains our top priority. While visitor access is temporarily paused, Hoover Dam and the powerplant are operating normally, and there is no risk to the facility."

The Reclamation said "safe access" is still available for employees and contractors, allowing for normal operation and maintenance work to continue.

The cableway system, located near the parking garage and above the main access road, is used to move large equipment and materials across the river between the Nevada and Arizona sides of the powerplant, according to the Reclamation.