Pet of the week: Claudia

Claudia is a one-year-old puppy who is looking for her forever home!
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 16, 2021
LAS VERGAS (KTNV) — Meet Claudia! She's only one year old and looking for her forever home. Her rescuers at Pawtastic Friends say she's friendly and should work well in any home.

Claudia

If you're interested in adopting Claudia, you can email info@pawtasticfriends.com.

Pawtastic Friends is hosting an AR Blanket Workshop from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday where attendees can learn how to hand-knit a blanket.

The non-profit will also host a Hope for the Holidays event on Nov. 21 where there will be food trucks, vendors and Santa pictures for your furry family members. Proceeds will go towards helping valley dogs find homes.

