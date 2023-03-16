Hershey’s latest Kiss flavor joins its year-round lineup

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hershey’s is launching a new flavor of their Kisses that will not only be a permanent addition to the lineup but also the only filled Kiss available year-round.

New Hershey’s Kisses Milklicious are made to capture the “inherent goodness and comforting familiarity” of chocolate milk. Featuring “a creamy chocolate milk filling,” the Kisses have two chocolate flavors, compared to just one in a standard Hershey’s Kiss.

Already on store shelves nationwide, the Kisses will be available permanently through all four seasons, unlike the other filled varieties that are only around for specific holidays.

Hershey's

Hershey’s other filled Kisses include lava cake and chocolate-dipped strawberry, both available only for Valentine’s Day. Other seasonal flavors include sugar cookie and hot cocoa around Christmas and vampire for Halloween.

Current Kisses flavors include almond, dark and “Hugs,” a blend of milk chocolate and white creme.

Hershey's

While the new Milklicious Kisses are not seasonal, they’re launching just in time for Easter, so you’ll find them among spring candies like Peeps and jelly beans. Their bright blue wrapper will also make them a great addition to an Easter basket!

New Peeps flavors this Easter include Mike and Ike, Dr Pepper and kettle corn, while you’ll also find Rice Krispies Candy Eggs and Easter Ring Pops.

Dunkin’ jelly beans are also still around, but only available online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com. The jelly beans are flavored like Dunkin’s iced coffee menu, with Toasted Coconut, Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte and Butter Pecan varieties.

Dunkin'

Other Easter candy from Hershey’s includes Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunnies and Cadbury Mini Eggs, while M&M’s has a new white chocolate marshmallow crispy treat candy which the brand says is for Easter.

Made with a marshmallow-flavored crispy rice center, the candy is covered in a white chocolate pastel candy coating.

Which new candy are you most excited to try?

