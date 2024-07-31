New survey shows over 3 in 10 adolescents are receiving mental health treatment

A new federal survey found that the mental health crisis in America continues to be a growing problem among both children and adults.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, roughly 8.3 million children between the ages of 12 and 17 reported receiving mental health treatment last year, an increase of 500,000 from 2022.

Meanwhile, an additional 60 million adults aged 18 or older also utilized medication, counseling or other forms of treatment to address their mental health in 2023, an increase of 3.4 million from a year prior.

Those findings are according to SAMHSA's Annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which is used by mental health and addiction experts across the country to closely track changes in the general well-being of Americans.

Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon is the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Mental Health and Substance Use. While the data showed that mental health is a growing concern in the U.S., she said the report is actually a positive sign because it means more people with mental health problems are reaching out and getting help.

"Each year, data from the annual NSDUH provides an opportunity to identify and address unmet healthcare needs across America," Delphin-Rittmon said in a statement. "We're pleased to see that more people received mental health treatment in 2023 than the previous year."

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Crisis Text Line

Text MHA to 741741 and you'll be connected to a Mental Health America trained Crisis Counselor. Other hotline resources are available here. You can also find support groups through your local MHA affiliate who can assist.

Interactive Resources

