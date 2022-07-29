Candy Corn Trees Are A Cute Retro Addition To Your Halloween Decorations

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re spending the rest of your free time this summer surfing the internet daydreaming about when it’s seasonally appropriate to put up your Halloween decorations, I’m right there with you.

If I’m being totally honest, I start daydreaming about Halloween decorations pretty much as soon as summer begins, counting down the days until the cool weather sets in — and doing a little early shopping before the decorations I must have are sold out.

If you’re looking for some new Halloween decorations this year, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve spent (a probably unhealthy amount of) time looking through pretty much every decoration online so far to find the most interesting ones that also have the best reviews so you know you’re ordering treats, not tricks.

Of course, most retailers are either just now beginning to put their Halloween decorations online, or will still be adding more later. But for now, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting and unique Halloween decorations you can already shop for:

Whether you’re a candy corn fan or not, there’s no denying how adorable this light-up Candy Corn Tree would look sitting on your coffee table, by your entryway or even in your kitchen. Priced at $27, it’s similar to the ceramic Christmas trees you may remember from the ’60s and ’70s, but with a white top, orange middle and yellow base to look just like a piece of candy corn.

The tree is battery-operated, so you do not need to worry about placing it near an outlet. While it is of course great as Halloween decor, candy corn’s colors really represent fall in general, so you could have it out all season long.

If Amazon sells out, Target also has candy corn trees. Or, grab a similar product like this 12-inch one from Kohl’s, which is also at Bed, Bath & Beyond at a higher price point.

This Nobie vivid Haunted Doorbell on Amazon may look like just a silly prop, but it functions like an actual doorbell. Plus, it makes scary sounds and has an eyeball that opens and turns around to scope out the area and see who is at your door.

The eye lights up green, so it looks to be pretty bright even at night. Priced at $30, you simply install the doorbell to your door or house by using the mounting hole on the back and adding three batteries — no wiring required. Of course, you can use it just on Halloween night to give some extra scares to trick-or-treaters, or you can use it as your doorbell for the entire Halloween season.

With more than 1,100 reviews, the doorbell has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers say it works perfectly and is a great addition to your Halloween decor. Plus, kids love it and it is a lot of fun.

One customer who gave the doorbell 5 stars says if you love Halloween, then “this doorbell is for you.”

“I hung it right above my regular doorbell so people would be sure to see it. I get such a kick out of it that I go outside just to ring it,” Izzy’s Mom wrote. “I could not wait until October, I had to hang it the minute I opened it. Runs on 3 AAA batteries so have them on hand when you get this in the mail. 6 stars and 3 thumbs up.”

Another reviewer called the doorbell “loud and creepy,” which, for a haunted doorbell, seems like quite the compliment.

“This doorbell is really creepy!! It will certainly scare our family this year. The eye is closed at all times, until you press the button. The eye lights up with a green/phosphorescent glow. The sound is pretty loud,” Must Love Dogs wrote. “We’re also hanging a witch peeper in the window beside the main door and lots of LED lights to make the entrance really spooky.”

Wanting to creep your trick-or-treaters out with more than just a doorbell? How about a 6-foot-tall Animated Talking Witch?

Priced at just $37, the witch has light-up eyes and a super creepy witch cackle when she senses movement — like someone walking by, talking, or kids yelling “trick-or-treat.” For indoor or outdoor use, she can sit in a chair or hang from the ceiling or a tree.

With close to 700 reviews so far, she has a total rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with customers saying she works well, is great for the price and adds a spooky ambiance to their indoor and outdoor decor.

One customer who gave the witch five stars says she is much cooler than they were expecting.

“Her mouth moves when she talks —which I didn’t realize — and her eyes light up. I hung her on our bedroom door while I was checking her out and she definitely made a couple people jump. Can’t wait to put her outside,” Pretty Witchin’ wrote. “Very please[d] with purchase, ’cause was worried about her looking extra cheap or not working. Would recommend if you’re a lover of all things Halloween and want to add something fun outside for little kids to enjoy … or scare. Two thumbs up!”

Looking to make decorating easy, fast and still pretty spooky? This 3D bats decoration set comes with a whopping 60 bats for just $9, which makes each bat 15 cents!

The PVC bats come in four different sizes, so you can put different ones together or save larger ones in more prominent areas of the home while sticking the smaller ones in tiny spaces. Because they’re 3D, they do not lay flat on a wall; their wings stick up so they look like they’re flying.

I actually have these, so I can vouch for how great they are, but the bats also have more than 4,400 reviews on Amazon and 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewers say they are good quality, super cute and easy to use. One word of warning, however: they can be quite sticky. If you have any paint in your home that peels easily, you may want to consider putting them somewhere else or simply swapping the adhesive they come with for painter’s tape.

One of the easiest ways to decorate the inside of your home for Halloween is by sticking some skeletons around your house like this 5-Pack Posable Halloween Skeletons priced at $19, which makes them just $3.16 each.

The skeletons are 16 inches each, so they can easily be mingled amongst your other decor for a quick dose of spookiness without too much work. They all have movable joints, so you can position them however you’d like, and they even have a hook so you can hang them if you’d prefer.

With more than 800 reviews, the skeletons have 4.6 out of 5 stars, with customers saying they’re a great price, make decorating easy and that they work well inside and out.

As any ’90s kid will tell you, it’s not Halloween without a little “Hocus Pocus“! And with the much anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2” sequel hitting Disney+ on Sept. 30, this Halloween is sure to be filled with all things Sanderson Sisters.

You can join in on the fun (and stay warm in the chilly October weather!) with this priced at $27. The officially licensed product measures 60 by 50 inches, so it should definitely keep you comfortable while you watch the sequel or other Halloween movies. It can also serve as decor if you toss it over a chair or your couch when not in use!

With more than 400 reviews, the blanket has a near-perfect rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers say it is cozy and colorful and the perfect size. It also holds up to washing.

If you prefer Halloween with less cute and more creep, this Bloody Hands Shower Curtain is an easy and unique way to spook your party guests! Priced at $20, the shower curtain features the shadow of a figure and bloody hand prints, with the word “Help” written out in “blood.” While it does function as an actual shower curtain, it also makes a simple decoration to freak out anyone that uses the bathroom or simply walks by.

With more than 1,000 reviews, customers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars. They say it looks just like the picture on Amazon, is spooky, startles guests and is an easy way to decorate.

One customer who gave the shower curtain 5 stars says it is a must-have for Halloween.

“So simple but it really changes the atmosphere of a bathroom,” jason duvall wrote. “Worth the money and comes with shower rod hooks.”

If you’re already not a fan of spiders, you’ll likely find this nearly 5-foot giant spider with web especially creepy. Priced at just $20, the spider comes with a 16-foot triangular web. The spider has red eyes and a hairy body and attaches to the web, or you can use it without the web. Simply have it sit on the porch or lawn or even attach it to a wall.

With close to 3,000 reviews, the spider and web have a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s of good quality. It even holds up in high winds. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says the web was easy to set up and is thick enough to be seen from the street.

“We attached it to our front porch and then spread it out over the planter. The web looks great when stretched tight, and there were some loose areas, but those were easily fixed by pulling and retying those ends,” they wrote. “We added spiders by purchasing a pack of similar ones in varying sizes and the web holds them all without any issue. The kids love it!”

While Spirit Halloween has tons of costumes and decorations, including multiple large animatronics, this 4.5-Feet Sitting Scarecrow Animatronic is one of the highest-rated decorations on their site.

The scarecrow may look like he’s sleeping, but set a bowl of candy in his lap and when trick-or-treaters go to grab some, he comes to life by popping up his head and making scary sounds. The scarecrow comes with the bowl (candy not included) and weighs just 6 pounds, so you can easily move him to wherever you’d like.

With more than 220 reviews so far, 98% of customers say they would recommend this to a friend. Customers also say it’s easy to put together and seems like a real person until it moves. They enjoy watching trick-or-treaters get spooked when they reach for candy.

Want to really up the creep factor inside your home? This 12-piece set of laminated Halloween portraits has more than 440 5-star reviews and is priced at just $11, or less than $1 per print.

While the prints are not actually framed, they do have a frame design printed directly on them, so they appear to be framed from a distance. Made of cardboard, the prints come in various sizes and are laminated, waterproof, tear-resistant and reusable. Portraits include creepy family photos, skeletons, ghosts and spooky houses.

Customers say they’re fun and really look like framed photos. One customer who gave them a full five stars says they are “in love” with the prints. They’re light enough that you can use rolled-up painter’s tape to stick them to the wall, ensuring you don’t damage your paint.

“Since the outer part of the picture looks like a frame, any dimension the tape gives it only makes it work even better to look like a framed picture,” Zantippy Skiphop wrote. “I have mine in sections: 1. ghostly, which hang next to a painting of a ghost ship inherited from my mother-in-law. 2. Scary, which includes the vampires and zombies. And 3. The family section, which has the children and family portraits. They’ve been on the wall for about a month now and feel like my friends.”

If you’re still craving more, Home Depot’s giant 12-foot skeleton is back this year and Lowe’s is selling a 12-foot animated mummy, while Target has a 5-foot pumpkin skeleton for just $40. Other stores like HomeGoods, Kohl’s, Joann’s, Target, Party City and Bath & Body Works are also beginning to release their Halloween collections.

As a bonus, if you simply can’t get enough Halloween, Spirit Halloween is looking to hire more than 35,000 employees for the spooky season, so you can make money and be surrounded by all the fun!

Happy Halloween!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.