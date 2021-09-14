Hallmark is giving away free greeting cards

Hallmark has a brand new line of greeting cards geared toward rewarding kids for making a difference. To celebrate the launch, they’re giving away 1 million cards from the collection for free.

The new Little World Changers collection is full of an assortment of greeting cards and products that spotlight traits like kindness, courage and being yourself. Hallmark says the selection of cards and gifts is designed to encourage children to share their kindness and support with others.

“For the past 110 years, Hallmark has helped people put more care in the world, and we believe it’s important to teach the current and next generation of Little World Changers about what really matters — kindness,” Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark, said in a press release. “We hope this new collection inspires people to slow down and thank kids for their acts of kindness while showing them how much of a positive impact their actions have on themselves and the recipient.”

To get your free cards, just visit Hallmark’s website and sign up. Chances are the cards will go quickly, so you’ll want to sign up to get yours as soon as possible. If you’re lucky enough to get the cards but still need stamps, you can order stamos online via the USPS and have them delivered right to your door so you don’t have to leave the house to buy anything.

This is the third time Hallmark has given away free cards. Previous cards were geared toward promoting connection during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and again earlier this year.

The three cards given away in March 2020 included the sayings, “I believe in you and unicorns,” “Here for you, here for everything” and “There’s a surprising amount of love in this folded piece of paper.”

Last year’s giveaway was initially for 1 million cards, but Hallmark eventually added another 1 million to expand the giveaway after receiving a huge response from people wanting cards.

Hallmark

Will you be signing up for your free Little World Changers greeting cards?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.