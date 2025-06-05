The government in Haiti is collapsing | Scripps News on the ground

Haiti’s paramilitary gangs are expanding unchecked, armed with weapons of war and undeterred by the international security force funded by millions in U.S. aid.

Since Scripps News' reporting from Haiti’s capital a year ago, where we documented child soldiers and survivors of sexual violence, urban warlords have seized even more ground: an estimated 90% of Port-au-Prince.

The scale of lost territory is staggering: the international airport, the seaport, major roads, and more than 50 government buildings are now abandoned.

The National Palace is a no-go zone. The Supreme Court is occupied by gangs. The French Embassy is closed. The U.S. Embassy sits on the edge of being surrounded.

Cap-Haïtien: The City of Last Resort

In Cap-Haïtien’s port, where cargo ships should offload humanitarian aid, workers instead hand-load food onto small fishing boats — the only safe route around gang-held roads.

Scripps News Workers load food onto small fishing boats in Cap-Haïtien’s port.

Scripps News Cap-Haïtien harbor

“We can’t reach everyone,” says Nelson Ulysse of the World Food Program. “But we do our best.”

Scripps News Inside the World Food Program warehouse.

Cap-Haïtien may soon stand as Haiti’s last bastion against anarchy. At the historic city hall, Mayor Yvrose Pierre told Scripps News that nearly 400 new arrivals show up each day seeking help.

Scripps News People sit on top of a bus in Haiti.

“We were not prepared to receive such a large number of displaced people,” Pierre said.

When asked if police would turn people away if the city couldn’t handle more, Pierre was firm: “No, you cannot push them away. They are Haitians seeking refuge. Whatever the circumstances, they have nowhere else to go.”

But gangs lie just 120 miles to the south — and they’ve sealed off every road to safety.

Fleeing Massacre and Horror

Thousands recently fled a massacre in Mirebalais, about 35 miles northeast of Port-au-Prince. Paramilitaries attacked the town, burning homes, killing civilians — including two nuns — and destroying the only modern hospital in the region.

Scripps News A family in front of their home in Haiti.

Miraclide Dejoie escaped with 17 family members, ages 7 to 54.

“We slept there for five days,” she said. “It was horrible, no food, no water. The children were starving and thirsty, it was not easy.”

When asked if staying would have meant death, she was certain: “Yes, many people died. They killed everyone they came across, burned houses, killed people with machetes. If they had found us, they would have killed us too.”

Finding Harmony Amid the Collapse

Yet even amid the horror, there are islands of grace.

In the mountains, a nun named Didi Ananda has sheltered 33 orphans evacuated from Port-au-Prince. She took little — just the children and their instruments. In her care, music is more than therapy. “It’s healing,” she says.

Scripps News Seventeen-year-old Lolita plays the violin.

Seventeen-year-old Lolita, who plays violin and trumpet, agrees. “When I play, I feel at ease. I’m happy.”