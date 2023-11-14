Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their sixth child

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana just welcomed another baby boy into their family.

The proud papa shared images of his wife and his newborn son, Jesse James, on social media. He included the caption “3 boys, 3 girls…Done,” as if to answer any potential questions about whether or not they would be trying for another baby in the future.

What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done pic.twitter.com/TiIJ663h3b — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 11, 2023

MORE: Interesting facts you never knew about Gordon Ramsay

Gordon and his wife have always been open about their love of family and wanting a big, bustling clan. But, the curmudgeonly chef recently confessed to People magazine that welcoming more babies at his age (57 years old) presents unique challenges, joking that he’d need a walker to attend sporting events at school.

“‘Hey, who’s your granddad?’ ‘That’s my dad, actually,'” he told People. “So I’m not too sure how many knee [or] hip replacements they’ll get by the time they get 21, but I’m going to try.”

For her part, Tana wanted to make sure that youngest Oscar, who is now 4 years old, had a playmate near his age. Older siblings Megan, Jack, Matilda and Holly are all in their 20s, so she wanted to make sure Oscar had a buddy. Besides, a big family was always part of the couple’s plans.

“I’m one of four, Gordon’s one of four, so it’s sort of second nature to me,” Tana told People.

But, now, the parents both agree that their brood is complete.

MORE: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s 7 cooking secrets

“It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana posted on Instagram along with pictures of her son and husband. “Ramsay family definitely complete.”

The healthy baby boy is a special blessing as Tana grappled with anxiety following a 2016 miscarriage with baby Rocky. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Tana recently shared her story of loss, saying that her son Rocky was delivered at 20 weeks but was too little to survive.

“Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you every day,” she wrote. “We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me xxx.”

SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.