Golden Knights host Avalanche in fifth preseason game | Live Updates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are 3-1 in the preseason and looking to improve to 4-1 Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights beat the Avs 6-1 in Denver on Tuesday. The rematch is a preview of the season opener on Wednesday, October 9 when VGK host the Avalanche.
The matchup with Colorado is Vegas' second-to-last opportunity to sharpen their sword in preseason action. The Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks in their final exhibition game on Saturday.
Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters is at the Fortress and you can follow the game with his live updates below.
Preseason game 5 of 6 🏰It’s an Opening Knight dress rehearsal: Golden Knights host Avalanche before these teams open the season against each other on this ice in six days. Watch live on Vegas 34! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/O5lBVODuSE
— Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 4, 2024
1st Period
8:16 left: Avalanche goal - Colorado starts the scoring as Avs forward Jonathan Drouin scores with a wrist shot on VGK goalie Ilya Samsonov. Avs lead 1-0 in the 1st.
2:09 left: Vegas penalty - Brett Howden gets slapped with cross checking. VGK goes on the PK.
0:09 left: Successful VGK penalty kill - Knights keep the Avs out of the net. Howden exits the box without Vegas giving up a goal.
End 1st Period: Avalanche lead 1-0 after 1. Colorado outshoots Vegas 13-6 on the period.