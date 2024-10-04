Golden Knights host Avalanche in fifth preseason game | Live Updates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are 3-1 in the preseason and looking to improve to 4-1 Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights beat the Avs 6-1 in Denver on Tuesday. The rematch is a preview of the season opener on Wednesday, October 9 when VGK host the Avalanche.

The matchup with Colorado is Vegas' second-to-last opportunity to sharpen their sword in preseason action. The Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks in their final exhibition game on Saturday.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters is at the Fortress and you can follow the game with his live updates below.

Preseason game 5 of 6 🏰It’s an Opening Knight dress rehearsal: Golden Knights host Avalanche before these teams open the season against each other on this ice in six days. Watch live on Vegas 34! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/O5lBVODuSE — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 4, 2024