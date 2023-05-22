Foo Fighters reveal new drummer a year after Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have a new drummer.

During a concert on Sunday, the band announced that Josh Freese will take over for the late Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old drummer died from a drug overdose last year in South America. Columbia's attorney general said toxicological urine tests revealed Hawkins had THC, antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids in his system at the time of his death.

He had been with the band for 25 of its 28 years.

During a tribute concert in honor of Hawkins, Freese played with the band. Freese said he made sure to play on Hawkins' drums because he wanted the late drummer's energy on stage with him.

Freese is no newcomer to the rock scene. He's had previous stints with Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails and The Offspring.

Foo Fighters say they are ready for the "first chapter of the band’s new life."

The band will release its 11th studio album on June 2.

Foo Fighters describe their new album, "But Here We Are," as a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response" to everything they've been through over the last year.

Fans will get to hear the new album live. They have concert dates scheduled across the world through November.