Popular Fall Porch Decor Picks Are The Perfect Way To Bring In The Season

You know it when the season starts to change from those seemingly endless summer days to crisp cool sweater weather — you can see it from your porch. Depending on where you live in the country, it’s sometimes easier to get more porch time in during the fall without heat and bugs marring the experience. And it’s easy to give your home a personalized fall vibe. Thanks to fall porch decorations like cheerful holiday items and rustic elements in earth tones, even the smallest stoop can express your excitement for the season.

So if you love decorating for fall, whether that means peppering your house with miniature pumpkins or spraying pumpkin-spiced scents in all your rooms, you’re sure to fall in love with something on our curated list of decor items. This selection of fall porch decor can help you welcome the season on your front porch — for passersby, visitors and yourself to enjoy!

Set the tone of fall with this cute, welcoming doormat with a non-slip backing. Its coconut husk fiber bristles will keep everyone who enters your house from tracking in dirt and debris while livening up your front porch. It comes highly rated with more than 2,400 global ratings and an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Find the black “Hello” doormat for $23.35 right now.

Spruce up your front door with this “Welcome” sign that includes 12 LED lights. The lights, which use three AAA batteries (not included) can be set to a timer to automatically turn on and off after six hours to conserve energy. Crafted from durable MDF material and braided rope, this farmhouse-style sign sells for $18.99. Reviewers found it to be lightweight and a good value for the money; more than 2,000 of them gave this a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. It would also make a great housewarming gift for a friend or family member.

Created in a staple fall pattern that’s right at home with farmhouse style, this 27.5-by-43-inch sunlight-resistant, hand-woven black and white buffalo plaid rug will add a splash of fall character to any front porch. The company claims it’s crafted to be 20% thicker than any commonly available buffalo plaid rug on the market. We like that it’s machine washable, which will help keep it looking chic for years to come. You can get it for $19.99; a 10% coupon brings the price down slightly, too.

Make old pillows new again and upgrade your fall porch decor with this set of four 18-by-18-inch pillow cushion covers for $15.99. Created from faux linen, the 100% polyester covers carry a fall theme with corresponding earthy colors, pumpkin designs and black and white buffalo plaid borders. Several reviewers out of more than 1,700 that have given these a 4.7 rating noted that the material is soft and that the pillowcases work well on their front porch furniture.

Kristy1004, who says she’s received a lot of compliments on her pillows, said, “They have a nice zipper, you are going to want to fold the pillow in half to put it in but it goes in pretty simply.”

This set of two black and white buffalo plaid throw pillow covers for $11.99 fit any 18-by-18-inch pillows and are perfect for fall or any time of year. Created with a hidden zipper, these are safe to machine wash; simply tumble-dry afterward. These are highly rated with an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 3,900 users. Users who recommend them found them to be well made and of good quality. Several people mentioned they look great on their front porch!

Brighten up your porch with eight bundles of artificial flowers to bring a pop of color to your fall porch decor without any upkeep. These flowers create an atmosphere of cheerful, warm coziness anywhere and are UV-resistant. They’re also crafted to withstand strong wind and thunderstorms. One package includes eight bundles of 13.8-inch tall flowers for $16.99. More than 3,800 users gave these 4.3 stars out of 5. Fans noted they look great in the winter and work well in hanging pots and windowsill boxes.

Usher in good cheer with this wooden “Hello” sign crafted with artificial green plants and fabric bows. Its 12-inch diameter works well for front doors. It comes with two transparent hooks to help you hang it. It’s highly rated, averaging 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 reviewers.

Susan Z. said it looks great on her bright red front door while Elizabeth G. said it even looks great from the street. Another reviewer liked how cute and affordable it was. Get your own for $17.99.

If you’re looking to go big with your porch decor, say no more. This set of two banners that read “Happy fall harvest” when displayed will make your house the most festive one on the block. Each banner is 72 by 12 inches and works well to frame the front door. Created from high-quality gabardine, these are UV and fade-resistant, reusable and durable. They have wooden rods on top and holes for adding weights to at the bottom, making them easier to hang.

They’re rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with more than 500 reviewers weighing in. These fall harvest banners come together for $10.99.

Get this set of three rustic patio flower pots that measure small (5.3 inches wide by 4.7 inches high), medium (6.9 inches wide by 5.7 inches high) and large (8.3 inches wide by 6.7 inches high). To prevent overwatering, they come with a drainage hole plus two metal handles on each side to make transporting them easier. Created with real cedar, these wooden bucket barrels are lightweight and sturdy, according to customers, and several people mentioned they work well both inside and outside. They get a 4.2-star rating from around 600 reviewers and cost $33.99.

Enhance your home’s fall vibe with this 15-inch artificial boxwood wreath that comes complete with a buffalo plaid bow. This wreath measures 15 inches in outer diameter. It looks great with any farmhouse or traditional-looking porch. Constructed of durable materials, the wreath has a plastic runner ring on the back with a built-in hook to make hanging a breeze. The indoor/outdoor wreath is suitable for all seasons and is on sale for $14.99.

This piece of fall porch decor gets 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 1,600 reviews. One person called the wreath “simple and perfect,” while another called it “adorable and affordable.” A few people mentioned needing to fluff the bow upon arrival but agreed hanging it was pretty easy.

Can you see yourself decorating your porch for fall this year or are you more excited to stay inside, bake sourdough bread and slurp soup?

