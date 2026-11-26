LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanksgiving is the first of the winter holidays each year, and that can mean large groups of family and friends getting together to share a meal.

But for some people, it can mean new environments that could be hectic or overstimulating.

That’s why Channel 13 turned to Dr. Benjamin Morsa, a licensed clinical psychologist, for some tips on how to host with all guests’ needs in mind. That includes guests who live with or guests who have a child living with a neurodivergent condition.

Dr. Morsa suggests starting the conversation with guests about what makes them or their child comfortable around the same time you tell them what they can bring to contribute to the festive meal.

“Talk with your neurodivergent family member, or if they’re a younger child, talk with their parents and just ask them, what is it that you need?” he said. “How is it that I can make this a welcoming and comfortable experience for you while you’re here in my home? They’ll have ideas about what will help or what might be good to avoid.”

Dr. Morsa said there are also important conversations parents can have with their child before the gathering.

“You can help to make it predictable for them, and you can talk with them about the home they’re going to,” he told Channel 13. “You can let them know where a quiet room is if they need to take a break.”

He told Channel 13 there’s also a point where parents might think it’s best to have their child sit a gathering out, meaning they’ll stay at home and not attend.

That decision, he said, can create tension between families. Dr. Morse said it’s up to each parent to decide when to nudge and encourage growth by bringing them to the event, or when to pull back.