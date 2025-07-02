Kids at heart can rejoice: Chuck E. Cheese launches Chuck's Arcade

If you're of a certain age, the name Chuck E. Cheese conjures up childhood memories of video games, animatronic shows, and pizza.

The company is now launching a new concept aimed squarely at those who grew up visiting the classic Chuck E. Cheese restaurants, combining both classic and the hottest new games, as well as iconic characters.

Called Chuck's Arcade, the company is billing it as "a new destination where nostalgia meets the future, bringing together gamers of all ages and inviting everyone to experience what’s next" and "a modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great."

“Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it’s in our DNA,” said David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese, in a news release. “Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we’ve built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls. Chuck’s Arcade™ is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

The business has launched in a number of malls across the country, including in St. Petersburg, Florida; Trumbull, Connecticut; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Victor, New York; Buford, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Nashua and Salem, New Hampshire; and St. Louis, and says they are planning more locations in the future.

The company also promises that no two locations are exactly alike.

The launch comes as Chuck E. Cheese is approaching its 50th anniversary. You can get more information and a complete list of locations at www.chucksarcade.fun.