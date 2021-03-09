Menu

Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' over Meghan Markle remarks

items.[0].image.alt
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)
Piers Morgan
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 14:43:42-05

LONDON (AP) — British talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about how she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” as she struggled to fit in with the monarchy and that her request for help was rejected.

Morgan said Monday that he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said, which drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity Mind.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018