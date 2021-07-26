Watch
LeVar Burton: 'Jeopardy!' host gig began 'scary,' ended fun

Carol Kaelson/AP
This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" guest host LeVar Burton on the set of the game show. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:03:06-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton’s quest to become the new host of “Jeopardy!” has been a confident, upbeat effort by the actor and those who rooted him on with a petition drive.

But when he began taping his week’s share of episodes as one of a succession of guest hosts, the show’s pace and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek’s much-admired footsteps threw Burton off stride.

It made for a rough start to the five back-to-back tapings.

So the veteran actor known for “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” turned to his wife for advice and was told to be himself. Burton's “Jeopardy!” episodes begin airing Monday.

