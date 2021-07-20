Five years after death, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s remains buried in native Hungary

The ashes of Hollywood glamour queen Zsa Zsa Gabor are finally in her home country of Hungary.

Gabor died in 2016 at age 99. At the time, a celebration of life event was held and her final husband kept her ashes.

Frederic von Anhalt reportedly left a quarter of Gabor’s ashes in Los Angeles, and brought the rest to a cemetery in Budapest, according to the BBC . A gypsy band played during the small ceremony.

As for how her ashes traveled, van Anhalt told Reuters they traveled just like the star did.

"She was first class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar …,” he said.

Gabor was born in 1917 to a wealthy Hungarian family. In 1930, she was named Miss Hungary. Then, a few years later, she came to the United States as World War II approached. She left behind her first husband, a Turkish diplomat.