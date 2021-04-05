Watch
Entertainment

Actions

DMX: Rapper remains on life support, family plans prayer vigil for Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Peter Kramer/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. "He had a heart attack. He's quite ill," Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
DMX
Posted at 4:06 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 07:06:03-04

DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital outside of New York City.

Richman says the artist had a heart attack. He said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

The rapper's family says DMX remains in a coma and is on a ventilator as of Sunday evening. They've planned a prayer vigil will be held outside White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. Monday.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021