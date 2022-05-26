Watch
Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60

FILE - Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit Tour" at the Capital One Arena, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years has died at age 60. Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday, May 26, 2022, from natural causes at his home in the U.K. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:36 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 18:36:53-04

Depeche Mode is mourning the loss of one of its founding members.

The band announced on social media Thursday that keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died.

He was 60.

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," the band said. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint."

The band did not release a cause of death, but according to the Associated Press, Fletcher died from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

According to CNN, Depeche Mode was formed in 1980 by Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Martin Gore, and Dave Gahan.

The British electronic band's hits included "Personal Jesus," "Just Can't Get Enough,” and “People Are People."

