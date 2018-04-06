Report: Comic legend Stan Lee's blood used to sign comic books sold in Las Vegas

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee’s “stolen” blood was used to create a special ink and that ink was used for a hand-stamped signature.

Several “Black Panther” comic books with the hand-stamped signature were then sold at the Marvel Avenger S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip.

TMZ claims they were told by a close friend of Lee’s that the blood was stolen in October 2017. Lee was reportedly told that the blood was needed for tests. The person accused of coordinating the theft has not been publicly identified.

A post on a comic board in March that appears to be made by Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. says “Stan Lee’s Hand of Respect” chose to dedicate the introduction of the “Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink” to the Las Vegas community because of the Vegas mass shooting.

The comics reportedly sold for $250 and $500.

Since the story broke, the comics have been pulled and Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. issued the following statement:



“We’re a retail store which purchased product from Hands of Respect LLC and DLK Brand Consulting LLC that appeared certified and obtained with authorization. The books were removed from our shelves immediately.” - Evan Michailidis, partner at Duane Morris LLP on behalf of Marvel Avenges S.T.A.T.I.O.N.