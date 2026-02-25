Robert Cosby Jr., son of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby dies at 23

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Mary Cosby of the hit show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," has died at the age of 23.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they were called to a possible overdose Tuesday evening, around 6:15 p.m., at a house in the Ensign Peak area.

Cosby was pronounced dead, and an investigation was initiated.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," Mary wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

The cause of his death has not been officially determined. Police also said they have not determined whether there was any foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Robert was released from jail earlier this month after pleading guilty to assault and violating a protective order to stay away from his wife last year.

Recent seasons of Bravo reality series have highlighted Robert Cosby Jr.'s struggles with substance abuse and his mental health.

He and his mother, Mary, had an emotional conversation in season five where he opened up about his use of various prescription and illicit drugs. Following the conversation, Robert went to a rehab facility, Mary said.

Andy Cohen, the show's executive producer, posted a statement on Threads on Wednesday following the news of Robert's passing.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," Cohen said. "My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr."

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.