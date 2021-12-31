Betty White dies at age 99

Actress and comedienne Betty White died Friday. She was 99 years old.

White, whose career in entertainment spanned more than eight decades, became to be known as Hollywood's grandmother. Her quick wit, especially in her later years, was beloved by all.

White gained national prominence by playing Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s. She is perhaps best known for her work on "Golden Girls," the 1980s sitcom that broke boundaries by providing a starring vehicle for later-aged actresses.

Even into her 90s, White worked regularly. She had a starring role on the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland" until the show ended its run in 2015.

White's death comes just days before her 100th birthday, which would have occurred on Jan. 17.

Her death was first reported by TMZ.

This story is breaking and will be updated.